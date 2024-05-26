LG says his tenure has been very challenging

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said his tenure has been challenging since he assumed charge two years ago.

Saxena completed two years in office on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor said, “The last 2 years since I took over as LG have been challenging. In a City regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled. There is far more that needs to be addressed & healed.”

“I look forward & thank the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart for their love, affection & support,” the Delhi Lieutenant Governor said in another post on X.

Saxena and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government have been at loggerheads in recent times over various issues.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, recommended a National Investigation Agency probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation “Sikhs for Justice”.

Saxena had received a complaint that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds – USD 16 million – from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the pro-Khalistani sentiments.

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Saxena referred to a video (which he said was enclosed with the missive) in which Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party “received a staggering amount of USD 16 million in funding from Khalistani groups.”

In April, following the open letter by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the “water crisis” in the city, AAP minister Atishi hit back at the LG, holding him responsible for not averting the issue with a delay in the suspension of the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board.

Atishi accused Saxena of encouraging officers who obstructed work and did not take any action against them despite repeated requests, the Delhi water minister alleged.

In response to accusations from the Delhi LG regarding the AAP government’s failure, Atishi said that the current water crisis in Delhi has been artificially created.