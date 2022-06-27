LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims at Jammu’s base camp

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims here at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas (base camp) from where batches of pilgrims for the 43-days yatra will leave for Kashmir. The pilgrimage will begin on 30 June.

Sinha directed the officials to ensure health facilities, adequate number of doctors, nursing staff, sanitation staff, duty officers on the Yatra routes. Senior offices briefed the LG about the arrangements.

To give final shape to security arrangements, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar reviewed security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Top brass of Army’s Victor Force, IG CRPF, DIGs of BSF, ITBP, CRPF and JKP besides South Kashmir district SSPs and COs attended the meeting. Threats and counter measures being taken by police and security forces were reviewed.

109 Basic Life Support ambulances and 26 (Advance Life Support) ALS Critical Care Ambulances have been stationed at 55 locations enroute Baltal and Chandanwari from New Tunnel Qazigund for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa inspected various facilities being made available for devotees at different Yatri registration centres in Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla visited Nunwan base camp to take stock of the arrangements put in place for the yatra.

He inspected the status of erection of tents, toilet facilities, langar facility, setting up of shops inside the base camp and sanitation measures inside the camp.

Reviewing installation of RFID scanners, the DC was informed that RFID cards have been issued to employees as well as pilgrims and necessary infrastructure for RFID scanning and data sharing is in place.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary visited National Highway (NH-44) in Awantipora and Pampore to take stock of way side facilities to ensure smooth conduct of Shri Amartnath Ji Yatra.

He also passed spot instructions to all concerned officers to remain alert and redress any issue pertaining to Yatra with promptness and agility.