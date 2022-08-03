LG orders prosecution of ex-MLA in bogus voter ID cards case

Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena has directed initiation of criminal action against ex-MLA Jai Kishan from Sultanpur Majra Assembly Constituency after he was prima facie found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address for “interfering with the fair electoral process” and getting undue “electoral gains”.

After examination and consideration of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Jai Kishan, the LG has directed the Vigilance Department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of IPC and other appropriate statutes.

His directions comes in the wake of the Lokayukta order of April 26 followed by a letter to the LG seeking to consider initiating criminal proceedings against Jai Kishan. Accordingly, a detailed report was sought from the vigilance department which noted that “the residence of Ex-MLA Jai Kishan was misused for preparation of bogus voter identity cards and no voter ID card can be issued without the consent of the resident property.”

The Vigilance Department relied on the observations of the Lokayukta which stated, “Jai Kishan has been found responsible for getting fake voter ID cards prepared at his own residential address in favor of the persons who were not residing at his residence and being a public functionary at the relevant time, he should not have indulged in such unfair practices. Moreover, this was within the full knowledge of the respondent (Jai Kishan), as he had admitted that those persons were his relatives and he would produce them before the Lokayukta.”

The vigilance department’s report was also endorsed by the Chief Secretary who further suggested sending of a copy of the report to the Chief Electoral Officer with regards to the bogus voter ID cards.

Considering the “gravity of the acts relating to interference with fair election process”, the LG noted that it would be “most appropriate” if criminal action is initiated against Jai Kishan.” Accordingly, the vigilance department has been instructed to direct Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against Jai Kishan.