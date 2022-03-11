LG Mathur seeks promotion of geo-tourism in Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor, RK Mathur has urged the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) K Vijay Raghavan to take steps for promotion of geo-tourism in Ladakh.

Mathur thanked Raghavan for the astronomy labs and sought assistance to train the teachers which Raghavan agreed.

Mathur stressed on the need for declaration of Dark Sky Sanctuary within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

LG also discussed the possibility of linking up telescopes with internet to enable viewing from anywhere in the world.

During the discussion on promoting geo-tourism in Ladakh, Raghavan stressed on the need for engaging geologists and linking geology and micro-biology with tourism. Mathur informed that Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) has identified a location in Ladakh for the basic development of the area, such as observation platforms, decks and stairs. He also shared the potential of geo-tourism in Ladakh, especially colourful rocks and the popularity of Lamayuru among tourists as the moonland.

Raghavan assured to associate top scientists conversant with the Himalayan region and to provide all necessary support.

Mathur also raised the issue of solar-lift irrigation in areas at high altitudes in Ladakh and the plan to install a large number of solar lifts this year.

The LG also discussed setting up of a pilot 1 MW solar-cum-hydrogen generation project with the help of NTPC in Ladakh to look for locally self-sufficient and low-cost solutions to minimise the need of diesel and petrol.

While discussing the need to set up 150 more mobile towers in areas with fewer inhabitants, Mathur inquired about low-cost solutions to provide digital connectivity for all.

Earlier speaking at a function, Mathur stressed that carbon-neutral is the right approach for the development of Ladakh.

Mathur stated that carbon-neutrality enables sustainable development. He highlighted that the interest of Ladakh lies in a developmental approach that does not adversely impact its environment, ecology, water resources and atmosphere.