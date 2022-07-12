LG launches aesthetic upgradation of Dhaula Kuan IGIA road

Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, on Tuesday, launched aesthetic upgradation works along the road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport, the highway leading to Gurgaon. Being carried out by the MCD, the PWD and the DJB, the works were conceptualised after the LG visited the stretch soon after his takeover on May 26th 2022.

On his visit then, Saxena had issued instructions to accompanying officials to ensure enhanced aesthetics, symmetry in design and horticultural overhaul of the area by planting suitable all weather flowering plants in a landscaped pattern on this stretch of road traversed by every visitor, tourist or dignitary coming to the Capital.

Issuing specific instructions regarding the timelines for the entire project today, the LG asked for the first stretch to be completed for dedication to the people by August 15, 2022 and the remaining to be completed by November, 2022 in tandem with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

At the launch of the works on Tuesday, while appreciating the initiatives taken so far in terms of removal of garbage by the MCD and leveling of good earth and repair of pavements by the PWD, the LG directed that maintenance and repair of pavements, removal of garbage should not be exercises in isolation but should be continuously undertaken and Jal Board should ensure sufficient re-cycled water from STPs for horticultural purposes.

Saxena also emphasised that the entire stretch of 7 km till the airport be uniformly developed with flowering plants of different heights to achieve a stepped three coloured pattern on the vacant spaces besides the pavements and on the central verges. He also directed for the overhanging existing tree to be pruned in a uniform shape and railings to be put up for separating the plantation from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The LG instructed for fountains to be developed on traffic islands. 7-8 such fountain are expected to be come up on the entire stretch. He also instructed that adequately sized marble statutes be installed at the traffic tri-junction where the roads leading from the city, going to the airport and towards Dwarka converge. This, Shri Saxena, said could emerge as an iconic identity of the city.

Those accompanying the LG included, the Chief Secretary, Special Officer MCD, Commissioner MCD, CEO DJB and Engineering heads of the departments concerned amongst others.