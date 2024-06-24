LG directs for resolving 5,561 pending cases of pay fixation under 7th CPC in NDMC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who recently reviewed the status of personnel and services in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100 Day action agenda in his third Term, has issued strict directions that the pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees (under MACP), be resolved within 15 days.

He has also asked the Chairman, NDMC to resolve all other services matters related to employees, that include pending Recruitment Rules, Pensions and LTC etc to be sorted at the earliest.

“As many as 3178 cases of MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together, have been pending,” the civic body said on Monday.

Saxena, who has been, right since the time he took over, pushing for due promotions, timely pensions and better service conditions of government employees, has directed for strict adherence to the promotion policy.

The LG said timely promotion and improved service conditions would not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation.

Similarly, in the matter of pay fixation under 7th CPC, 5561 cases are pending, which the LG directed to be settled at the earliest.

Saxena, has directed the Chairman, NDMC to settle all 9569 service related pending matters in various divisions of NDMC, well within the next 100 days.

The departments/divisions of NDMC, where such matters are pending include Secretary Establishment, Electrical Establishment, Health Establishment, A&H Establishment and the Personnel Establishment itself.

This move will mostly benefit thousands of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’ employees working in the NDMC.