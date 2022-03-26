LG confers Unit Citation to 5th JKLI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday conferred the “Lieutenant Governor’s Unit Citation” to the 5th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (Ashok Chakra Bn).

The citation was received by CO of the Battalion, Colonel Gurpal Singh Jambal, and Subedar Major Daler Singh, at the Raj Bhavan.

Pertinently, the Fifth Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry has played a lead role in the UT of J&K Republic Day for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The Lt Governor cited the Battalion for its professional proficiency and commended the efforts of the Officers and Drill Instructors who have toiled hard to bring about very high level of synchronization and impressive marching standard of the participating contingents in the Republic day parades.

Felicitating the Commanding Officer and personnel of the Fifth Battalion, the Lt Governor called upon the members of armed forces to engage and motivate the youths towards nation-building.