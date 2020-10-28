A video of the funeral-day of Ram Vilas Paswan showing his son Chirag in a “light mood” on a serious occasion has been surfaced on social media triggering widespread criticism from the opposition.

Interestingly, the video surfaced a day before the first phase of polls begins.

In the alleged video, Chirag Paswan can be heard saying, “Azadi ke 75 years ke baad bhi Bihar ko kaha jaata hai ke abhi bhi pichhda pradesh hai…(pause) And I lost the plot…let us start again.”

Chirag Paswan blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the leak and was quoted by ANI as saying, “I don’t understand the purpose of this video? Do I have to give proof that I was sad about my father’s death? The level to which Nitish Kumar has stooped shows that he is worried.”

The Lok Janshakti Party tweeted ,”The leaders of JDU have come down to a very low level in the midst of the defeat. The video was shot to launch the party’s manifesto. What is the objection that the video is being shot every day. The public will also respond to Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar’s departure is certain.”

जे॰डी॰यू॰ के नेताओं की हार की बौखलावट में काफ़ी नीचे स्तर पर उतर आएँ है। पार्टी का मैनिफ़ेस्टो लौंच करने के लिए यह विडीओ शूट किया गया था।हर रोज़ विडीओ शूट हो रहा है इसमें क्या आपत्ति है।नीतीश कुमार को जनता इसका भी जवाब देगी। नीतीश कुमार की विदाई तय है। — Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) October 27, 2020

Chirag Paswan, a former alliance member of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, has decided to contest Bihar elections separately.

The LJP leader has repeatedly said that he is loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP but his mission is to see the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s exit.

