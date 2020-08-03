Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “people living in glass houses shouldn’t pelt stones”, in a loaded hint, while commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, in Mumbai, on Monday.

His comments came shortly after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh ruled out the involvement of any prominent state political personality in the case.

“I was watching a Raaj Kumar film and just recalled his famed dialogue that “those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. I like Raaj Kumar. Nobody should point fingers,” Raut said with a telling smile.

The reference was to the legendary actor’s immortal lines in the blockbuster musical film “Waqt” (1965) – “Jinke apne ghar sheeshe ke ho, Wo doosron par patthar nahi fenka karte”.

Comparing the Mumbai Police with the best like Scotland Yard, Raut said that “nobody can comment on the matter when the police probe is underway”.

“Let’s have faith in the Mumbai Police. They are doing a good job, they are competent and are compared with Scotland Yard. The probe must continue in a free and fair manner,” he urged, after a volley of questions on the Sushant case investigations.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the demands for a CBI probe by the Opposition and some Bollywood personalities in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and asserted that the state police was capable of probing the actor’s death in June.

The Bihar Police is also probing a separate ”abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.

In a major turn of events in the controversial case, Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been tasked with heading the probe in the matter, has been allegedly forcibly quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined on Sunday even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.