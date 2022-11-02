LeT commander & a Pakistani among 4 terrorists killed in an encounter

In a major success for security forces that averted a major terror strike, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat and a Pakistani terrorist were among four terrorists killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Awantipora and Bijbehara.

Three terrorists were killed in Awantipora and one in Bijbehara.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that as per source, Mukhtar Bhat along with the Pakistani terrorist were going for fidayeen attack on security forces camp.

One AK-74 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and 1 pistol have been recovered.

Mukhtiyar Bhat was involved in several terror crimes including killing of an ASI of CRPF and 2 RPF personnel.

Police and Army (55 RR) cordoned the area on receipt of information about presence of terrorists.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag.