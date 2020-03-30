With many reports of animals being spotted at cities around the world during the coronavirus lockdown, in yet another one, a leopard was spotted in Chandigarh’s Sector 5 residential area on Monday morning. It has now been caught by the Forest Department team headed by IFS officer Abdul Qayum.

Qayumin in a tweet said, “Leopard rescue in Chandigarh. Delighted to share it was successfully done. In about 5 hour of joint operation. No loss to human or property. Animal is doing great. Medical examination done.”

Animal after revival👇@RandeepHooda @moefcc @vivek4wild pic.twitter.com/7HGEMWiLd3 — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) March 30, 2020

This #leopard came to Chandigarh to check if people were doing fine. See this is adaptability of this incredible cat, which survives from crowded cities to high altitude jungles. It was rescued in all chaos, team led by @drqayumiitk. pic.twitter.com/AVVYPk0AJl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 30, 2020

The police made announcements in the area asking people to stay indoors after the animal was seen.

“After the leopard was spotted, we made announcements asking people to stay indoors,” Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 3 Police Station, Inspector Jaspal Singh said.

SHO Singh said the animal has entered a house in Sector 5.

“So far, the wild animal has not harmed anyone. After it was spotted in the morning, we alerted wildlife officials and now they are trying to take it out of the house safely,” news agency PTI quoted SHO Jaspal Singh as saying.

The SHO said it was not immediately known from where the animal could have come.

With people staying indoors during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, wild animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country over the past few days.

On March 27, people on the road in Kerala’s Kozhikode spotted a civet taking the zebra crossing. A nilgai too was spotted at Noida’s mall, during the lockdown.

Social Media is replete with such stories:

This is a Small Indian Civet. Things which I can confirm; Video is real (not animation). Was never posted before Wednesday on Internet. Sources say it is from Kozhikode. It looks sick. Quite possible was in captive & released. It is found there normally also. That’s it. https://t.co/5ginqdxxJx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020

@ParveenKaswan Nilgai at Noida in front of the GIP mall🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7OyZUjXpvB — Debali Basu (@debalib) March 27, 2020