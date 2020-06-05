In a leopard attack , six persons, including a forest guard were left injured in Durgagaudi village, under the Katarniaghat forest range near Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, Forest Department officials said on Friday.

According to reports, forest guard Brijesh Shukla and police sub-inspector Rajkumar Rawat went to Durgagaudi village on Thursday, after receiving information that a leopard had injured four farm labourers working in a field.

Anil Patel, DFO (north) said that on their arrival, they found that the villagers had encircled a few fields where the leopard was suspected to be hiding.

The leopard suddenly came out from the field and attacked the forest guard and the police official along with a few others, when they were tracing his pug-marks to search him. He later escaped into the forest area

The forest officials have now placed a cage in the village to trap the leopard.

“We may use a drone camera to locate the animal as it is probably hiding in the fields. The rescue team will camp at the village till the operation is complete,” the DFO said.

The Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in Uttar Pradesh’s Upper Gangetic plain.

“Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. It is managed along with the Dudhwa National Park and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary. The Katarniaghat Forests provide strategic connectivity between tiger habitats of Dudhwa and Kishanpur in India and the Bardia National Park in Nepal,” says the website of the sanctuary.