Legitimately elected Govt an antidote to terror in Kashmir: AAP

Strong condemning targeted killings of civilians and security personnel in the Kashmir Valley, senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday, said that a legitimately elected government alone would prove an antidote to terrorist violence in Kashmir.

In a statement here, Harsh Dev accused the Centre of converting the Union Territory (UT) into a vortex of violence.

Expressing grave concern over the spate of killings in the Valley, Singh the AAP leader said that the Centre’s proxy rule had completely failed to deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir which he described as worse than that of the early 90s.

He further said that there were hardly any takers for the growing alienation amongst the people due to the misrule of the BJP. With the political process having been rendered defunct in the UT with political parties discredited and discouraged and saner voices suppressed through government agencies, the law and order seemed to have totally collapsed.

Singh sought the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the explosive situation in J&K post reorganisation of the state.

Maintaining that the lackadaisical approach of the Centre towards J&K was responsible for the resurgence of militancy, he said that the UT is in need of a full-time popular government to save itself from further ruin. A narcissistic and self-flagellated BJP patting its own back over the years for its self certified normalcy and so-called revolutionary changes in J&K had only evoked cynicism among the masses.

The decisions of August 5, 2019 and the extension of various other laws in pursuance thereof including the domicile law, he said did not seem to have inspired of the masses or the youth of the UT. The fact remains that abrogation of article 370 had failed to make any difference except that it was being used as a political issue in other states during elections.

He said that the government’s claims of having stopped infiltration and curbed Pakistan-sponsored insurgency had proved a mere hyperbole with militant activities had spread to even peaceful areas of the Jammu region.

The recent killings of civilians and disturbances in various parts of the UT besides recurrent incidents of bloodshed and mayhem in the Valley, the AAP leader said had exposed the absurd supercilious claims of the government.