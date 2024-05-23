Legislative subject committee approves proposals to allow liquor outlets in IT parks in Kerala

The legislative subject committee of the Kerala Assembly has approved the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s proposals to allow the sale of liquor in the IT parks in the state.

With this, the steps for serving liquor will be implemented, once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. The decision to legalise the sale of liquor in IT parks was already made during the previous term of the LDF government. Additionally, industrial parks have also been brought under the licensing framework.

The opposition MLAs in the subject committee opposed the decision to permit liquor sales in IT parks. They said the decision will lead to flooding IT parks with liquor.

It has been decided to issue a new license category titled FL4C in IT parks. The liquor outlet can be opened in the entertainment centres and established at designated locations inside the IT parks owned or controlled by the government.

The proposed activity will operate on a club model within the IT parks, with company employees becoming members. The working hours will be from 11 am to 11 pm. The license fee for this initiative is set at Rs 20 lakh.