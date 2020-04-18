As many as 100 buses with students from Kota in Rajasthan returned to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday day after the Yogi Adityanath government send 200 buses from Agra and another 100 from Jhansi.

Thousands of students from across the country preparing for competitive exams have been stranded in Kota by the COVID-19 lockdown.

All the students who have returned to Uttar Pradesh will be screened before they are sent to their hometowns.

A senior government official in Agra had said that food, water bottles, masks and sanitisers are being send and each bus will carry 25 children.

Kota is a hub of coaching institutes for India’s premier entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges. Around 30 lakh people reside in the city out of which a major chunk is of students who come to prepare for entrance exams.

Kota has reported six COVID-19 cases so far.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had praised the UP government’s decision and said other states can also follow suit.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had objected to the UP government’s move calling it “injustice” and “against the principle of the nationwide lockdown” to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

As per the reports, earlier Bihar had objected to Kota administration’s decision of making passes for students to return to their home states. After this, the administration stopped making passes leaving thousands of students stranded in the city.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had also arranged 1000 buses for those migrant workers stranded on the border districts due to nationwide lockdown in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.