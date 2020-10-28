Leaders from all across the political spectrum have urged voters to vote in the Bihar Assembly elections as the polling for the first phase of the Bihar elections begins on Wednesday.

The fate of over a thousand candidates will be decided in three phases of the vote for 243 seats in the state Assembly.

For the first phase, voting for 71 seats will be cast in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to maintain social distancing and follow the coronavirus protocols that have been laid down.

PM said, “I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against Covid-19.”

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें। दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें। याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Bihar to come out a large number and cast their vote.

बिहार के प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें। आपका एक वोट बिहार को भय और भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रख विकास और प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रखेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also urged voters and said, “The first phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections is going on today. Your opinion is your greatest strength in a democracy. I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to Covid. Voting first, then refreshments!

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान हो रहा है।

आप का मत ही लोकतंत्र में आपकी सबसे सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है। मेरा सभी मतदाताओं से अनुरोध है कि कोविड सम्बन्धी सावधानियों का ध्यान रखते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में जरूर हिस्सा लें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 28, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged the voters to take part in the elections.

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए। बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad who hails from Bihar also urged his fellow citizens to cast votes.

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on October 28 while the second and third phases will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.

