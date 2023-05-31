LDF and UDF win nine seats each in local body bypolls in Kerala

The ruling Left Democratic Front(LDF) and the Congress-led UDF opposition won nine seats each in the by-election to 19 local body wards held on Wednesday in Kerala . The BJP has won one seat.

The by-elections were held in two corporations, two municipalities and 15 gram panchayat wards in nine districts. Of these, nine seats were held by LDF, seven seats by UDF, two seats by BJP and one seat by Janapaksha (secular).

The LDF captured two sitting seats from the UDF and one from the BJP. UDF captured three sitting seats of LDF. BJP captured one seat from LDF.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, LDF’s CPI-M candidate has retained Muttada Ward. The UDF candidate has retained the Pallipram Division of Kannur Corporation.

The LDF captured the BJP sitting seat in the Thazamel ward in Anchal Panchayat in Kollam district.The UDF retained Puthantodu ward in Kottayam Municipality in a close contest. Susan K Xavier of UDF won by 75 votes in this ward.

BJP candidate Shobhana won by 92 votes in Kanjirapuzha gram panchayat 3rd ward in Palakkad district. Here, the BJP has captured the seat of the LDF. In Pathanamthitta, Mailapra Panchayat 5th Ward was captured by UDF from LDF. Jesse Varghese of Congress won with a majority of 78 votes in this ward. In the Enakulam district, the sixth ward in Nellikuzhi panchayat, was captured by the LDF from the BJP