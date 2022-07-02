Lawyers manhandle Udaipur accused in court

A Special Court of NIA, on Saturday, granted ten-day judicial remand of four accused in the case of murder of Udaipur’s tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu.

The National Investigation Agency cops brought two main accused in the case, Riyaz Ansari and Gaus Mohammed, along with two others booked for conspiracy and recce, Mohsin Khan and Asif, from Ajmer’s High Security prison to Jaipur Collectorate in police protection. They all were produced before the special court.

In an in-camera trial, the judge of the NIA Court remanded all four of them to NIA custody for ten days till July 12, a public prosecutor said.

As the accused landed in at the court premises hundreds of lawyers pounced on them, manhandling, pushing them around and tearing off their clothes despite heavy armed security. They raised slogans like ‘give them capital punishment’ ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.

There was a stampede-like situation at the entry point of the main gate and narrow stairs in the collectorate annexe. However, the security staff managed to extricate the accused from the crowd and led them to the waiting police van at around 3 and 4 pm. Later, the local police dispersed the crowd.

Riyaz and Gaus are already in the 14 days judicial custody till July 13, and Asif and Mohsin also in JC till 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tailor was allegedly beheaded by the two main assailants at his shop in Dhanmandi area of Udaipur in the afternoon of June 28. Both the accused Riyaz and Gaus were arrested from Bhim in Rajsamand district by the state police on the same day.

Mohsin and Asif were arrested by the state police on June 29.