The tussle between lawyers and police took a new turn every day since it started in the national capital. After a series of protests since the Tis Hazari violence happened, the lawyers at the Saket District Court today gave flowers to the public, cooling down the situation.

On November 2, a clash broke out between lawyers and police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex resulting in bullet injury to one of the lawyers with serious injury to multiple policemen and lawyers.

Later on November 3, the Delhi High Court took the suo moto cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe.

The court also ordered the removal of Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order).

The court appointed retired Justice SP Garg to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the scuffle.

But the probe took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, when the police personnel gheraoed the Police head Quarter (PHQ) at ITO, New Delhi, in protest against the violence on them by the lawyers.

It is to be noted that on Monday, a video surfaced on the internet in which a lawyer was seen brutally beating a cop outside the Saket Court.

As per a cop protesting outside PHQ told that the video was circulated on different WhatApp group of police personnel, that triggered them to protest.

Later, the 11 hours protest was ended with senior cops barging in.

On next day, the lawyers took their turn for protest and three out of six district courts in the national capital witnessed protest by the lawyers. It took an ugly turn when public who came to court for their hearing or for other work in the court were not allowed to enter the court premises by the lawyers who locked the gate of the court premises.

It is interesting to note that there was no police personnel deployed at the gate, which usually does.

The situation started turning out to be a lawyer-public standoff, which was diluted when the lawyers joined their hands to request the public to go back to their home.

With the aim to cool down the situation and to avoid any direct clash with the public, the lawyers at the Saket Court took it to ‘Gandhigiri’ giving flowers to the public coming to the court.

The lawyers are demanding suspension of the cops involved in the violence while the police are asking for the formation of a union through which they can address their issues.