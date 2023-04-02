The BJP’s West Bengal president and MP, Sukanta Majumdar, on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the killing of a party worker in Purba Bardhaman district, saying law and order had collapsed in the state.

BJP worker Raju Jha, was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants on Saturday night at Shaktigarh in the Purba Bardhaman district. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Majumdar said, “It is not important which party he (the deceased) belonged to. What matters is the fact that a citizen of the state was shot dead by five people in broad daylight. Such incidents never happened in Bengal earlier. We only heard of such incidents in other states”.

“The fact that such incidents are happening here shows that the law and order situation in the state has totally collapsed,” Majumdar added.

The state BJP chief was stopped by police from going to violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah as Section 144 is imposed in the region.

On the BJP delegation not being allowed to visit the spot, Majumdar said, “We were not allowed to go. I will report to the Governor. Law and order in the state are in a shambles. Riots are taking place, people are openly being shot, and the police is only working for members of one community at the chief minister’s behest. The people of West Bengal should also understand that Mamata Banerjee is not the CM of the state but only of those belonging to a particular religion.”

He also demanded that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) be deployed in the state in the light of the Shubpur violence and the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The situation is not normal yet. I will report the ground reality to the Governor. A lot of people I spoken to told me that they are living in fear of more violence.

The Central and state governemnts should hold urgent discussions on the deployment of the CAPF here. There should also be a CBI inquiry into the violence in Shibpur,” the BJP’s BJP chief further said.

Earlier, on Sunday, Majumdar met the victims of the violence that broke out in Howrah during the Ram Navami celebrations. He also offered prayers and paid floral tributes at Sheetla Mandir in Howrah.

The Bengal BJP chief also paid his last tributes to the deceased BJP worker at Apollo Hospital.

Earlier, on March 30, two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations in the state. Several vehicles were set on fire, and public and private properties were vandalised during the clashes.

The West Bengal police on Saturday said that a total of 38 people have been arrested, two cases have been registered and section 144 has been imposed in some areas.