Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum, the last surviving heiress of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last ruler of erstwhile Hyderabad State, passed away on Tuesday. She was 93.

She breathed her last at her home in Purani Haveli on Tuesday morning. She is survived by her only daughter Rasheedunnisa Begum.

Nizam’s grandson and president of Nizam Family Welfare Association Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, told IANS “It’s a big loss to the family as Sahebzadi Basheerunnissa Begum Saheba was an epitome of Hyderabadi culture, tradition, and values,”.

She was buried at the Dargah Hazrat Yahiya Pasha in the old city of Hyderabad. Many members of the Nizam’s family participated in the funeral.

Basheerunnissa Begum was married to Nawab Kazim Yar Jung, better recognized as Ali Pasha, he passed away in 1998.

Mir Osman Ali Khan was featured on the cover of ‘TIME – The Weekly Magazine’ along with other princely state rulers, he was also declared the world’s richest man of his time, his net worth was equal to America’s economy at that time. He died in 1967.

The last Nizam had refused to accede to India after the country’s independence on August 15, 1947. He wanted to remain an independent state or join Pakistan.

The princely state ultimately merged with the Indian Union in September 1948 after an operation by the Indian Army.