Land identified for heliport at Jaskot in Hamirpur: CM

The state government has identified land for a heliport in the home district Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu on Tuesday held a meeting with the DGM of Pawan Hans Company S P Chauhan in Hamirpur regarding the construction of a heliport at Jaskot in the district.

He said that the state government has a plan to construct a hangar, which can accommodate three helicopters at a time for which land has been identified.

Pawan Hans Company is providing consultancy for the project and the state government will arrange additional land for the construction of the heliport, if required, said the Chief Minister.

The CM said that to improve air connectivity and accessibility for the tourists, heliports would be developed at all district headquarters of the state.

It would not only generate employment and self-employment avenues to the youth but will strengthen them economically besides attracting more tourists in the state.

The state government has accorded top priority to the tourism sector and strengthening the air connectivity of the state would further boost this sector.

Chauhan apprised the Chief Minister that the Obstacle Limitation Report will be prepared within 15 days by the company and a team of pilots of the company would visit the site shortly.

The company also assured the Chief Minister that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the heliport will be final by the end of April and the work would be started soon after.