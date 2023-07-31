The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 6 crore of many people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s family in the land for job scam, the sources said on Monday.

The sources from the federal agency said that the seized property includes properties in Patna and Ghaziabad as well. The development comes nearly a month after the CBI, which is also probing the scam, filed a fresh charge sheet against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son and current deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case.

Recently, CBI has filed a chargesheet in a land-for-job alleged scam case of former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav naming Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others including Tejashwi Yadav etc.

According to the CBI, this is the 2nd chargesheet in the Designated Court against 17 accused including the then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam.

CBI had registered a case on May 18, 2022, against the then Union Minister of Railways and 15 others including his wife, two daughters and unknown public servants and private persons.

It was alleged that the then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc. in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group “D” Post in different Zones of Railways.

It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold & gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.