Lalit Kala Academy-Chitranjali feliciates noted artist Nawal Kishore

In a joint celebration of Megh Mandal Sansthan (MMS) and Lalit Kala Academy felicitated noted artist Nawal Kishore with a special honour for a special series he painted on Indian Culture and Indian Women.

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan and G.C. Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India gave away the plaque and citation to Nawal and 14 others at Chitranjali- 2023 held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi on September 5.

Megh Mandal Sansthan (MMS) and Lalit Kala Akademi organized the sixth edition of its Intellectual Property (IP) Chitranjali 2023, dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contribution of the first modern Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma.

Chitranjali, a unique platform to pay tribute to one of the most accomplished painters and artists in Indian history, also honors contemporary artists from diverse backgrounds.

In an interaction with The Statesman here, Nawal Kishore said, “I have been working continuously in the field of art since 1995. I received my formal education from Art and Craft School, Lucknow. After getting education, I am devoted as an independent artist and continuously showcasing my painting in the country and abroad. Keep doing exhibitions”.

He has received awards from many government and non-government institutions. His works reflect positive thoughts as well as life and philosophy, Nawal who has art studio in Ghaziabad and worked on Central government’s number of mural visual works in Delhi, said.