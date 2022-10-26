Lakshmi-Ganesha on currency notes: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the currency notes. Reacting to the appeal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask.”

Addressing a media briefing, Kejriwal called for printing of the images of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the fresh currency notes. The fresh currency may have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on the one side and of the two deities on the other, the Delhi chief minister said.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/w5wiYs2seT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2022

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency,” Kejriwal said.

Citing the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its currency note, Kejriwal said, “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper.”

The Delhi chief minister also said he will write to the Prime Minister in this regard in a day or two.

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 percent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji’s photo on their currency… when Indonesia can do why can’t we do,” Kejriwal asked while addressing the media.

The AAP leader clarified that he was not asking to change the currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added to them,” Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity.

Speaking at a press conference, Tiwari alleged that AAP leaders have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the past. “Their (AAP) party leaders, the party’s Gujarat state unit president and AAP ministers have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have said many things but they are still in their party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask,” Tiwari said.

“On one side they abuse Hindu gods and on the other hand they are coming in poll time saying such things,” the BJP MP said.

Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia.

