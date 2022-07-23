Lai, Mara, and Chakma Coordination Committee group from Mizoram visits Dr. Jitendra Singh

Lai, Mara, and Chakma Coordination Committee representatives from Mizoram met with Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, to discuss some of their unmet demands. They additionally gave the Minister a memo.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to developing the North Eastern States and bringing them up to par with other, more developed States of the nation, as well as to ensuring equitable development for various areas within the North Eastern Region and for various tribes and communities residing in the region.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Lai, Mara, and Chakma Autonomous District Councils, was also informed by Dr. Jitendra Singh that Prime Minister Modi is eager to address the problems that various tribes and communities in the North-Eastern Region are facing with a human touch after being long neglected and taken advantage of by Mizoram’s previous governments.