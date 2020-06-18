While China is making attempts to grab the Galwan Valley where 20 soldiers were martyred while protecting the Indian territory, the administration of union territory (UT) of Ladakh is focusing on making the International Yoga Day a success on 21 June.

Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh, Saugat Biswas on Thursday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the celebration of the Yoga in Ladakh. International Yoga Day event will commence at 7 AM in the morning across the nation.

Following this year’s theme of ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’, every effort is being made to celebrate the day of Yoga in Ladakh at their home with their family, an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Director National Research Institute for Sowa Rigpa (NRISR) Leh Dr. Padma Gyurmet, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Leh Rigzin Spalgon, District Coordinator Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Leh Tajamul Aara, and known filmmaker and yoga expert Phuntsog Ladakhi were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil have planned to involve the yoga trained volunteers of NYK and NRISR at their home villages for training the villagers. Divisional Commissioner instructed them to ensure that the District Level video yoga contest for the school children is held and the winners must be facilitated.

Biswas impressed upon the DCs to ensure wide coverage and telecast of the International Yoga Day celebration through various media channels.

The Deputy Commissioners of both Leh and Kargil districts assured about all the necessary preparations in place for the Yoga day.

They apprised the meeting about observing Yoga day in Ladakh at homes with strict adherence to the norm of COVID-19.

It was informed that prominent citizens of Ladakh such as Lieutenant Governor UT Ladakh, Chief Executive Councillors and other important citizens of Ladakh would join in celebrating the Yoga day with their family members at their homes through video conferencing. The Nehru Yuva Kendra trained volunteers would be assigned at different places for coordination on yoga day. They further stated that the Education department would ensure a video yoga contest for school children whereby the winners will be facilitated. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates would coordinate the event at the sub-divisional levels in both the districts, informed the DCs.

People will follow the yoga protocols circulated by the Ministry of AYUSH. Live demonstration will be telecasted on the national channel of Doordarshan which can be followed by the practitioners.