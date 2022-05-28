Ladakh set to turn first Zero Non-Descript AnGR region in India

Ladakh is all set to become the first Zero Non-Descript Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR) region in India. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking all the steps in this direction.

Director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal, Dr. BP Mishra, and Principal Secretary, Animal Biotechnology, ICAR-NBAGR, Dr. Manishi Mukesh, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, and appraised him of the progress made in this direction.

Dr Mishra briefed the Lieutenant Governor about their work on the identification, characterisation, registration, documentation, monitoring and conservation of animal genetic resources. He apprised him about the mission towards Zero Non-Descript AnGR of India with an emphasis on the characterisation and registration of the non-descript population of the country along with their conservation and improvement.

Giving details about the plan to make Ladakh Zero Non-Descript AnGR region, Dr. Mishra shed light on the ongoing process to identify and characterise new and non-descript populations of Ladakh such as Chang-khi (wild dogs found in the Changthang area), yak, and donkey. He informed that the native cattle of Ladakh called ‘Ladakhi cattle’ was recognised as the 42nd cattle breed of India.

Calling Ladakhi cattle a natural source of A2 milk, he said the presence of hypoxia inducing factor-1 (HIF-1) and its regulatory genes in Ladakhi cattle produce homeostatic responses to hypoxia in higher altitudes of the Trans-Himalayan region.

LG Mathur suggested that the milk of Ladakhi cattle and yak should be promoted among tourists as it is enriched with anti-oxidant and hypoxic properties. He said this would also enable the locals to earn more money for their livelihood.

He also suggested that ICAR-NBAGR should look at the breed of dzo/dzomo for their identification and characterisation.

Mathur highlighted the commercial benefits of identification, registration and characterisation of Chang-khi and Ladakhi cattle as the new and non-descript population of Ladakh, especially among aspiring entrepreneurs, through value addition. He stated that a breeding programme may be conducted for Chang-khi once they are recognised as a native breed of Ladakh.