In the highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases, the union territory of Ladakh tested 104 persons positive on Friday.

Ladakh had tested not more than 38 persons positive so far after the virus broke out and 104 testing positive in a single day has created panic in the UT.

An official spokesman of UT of Ladakh said that among the 104 tested positive, 36 are from the Leh district and 69 from Kargil.

With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 176; 74 in Leh district and 102 in Kargil district.

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from COVID hospital Kargil today.

Of the total 74 active cases in Leh, 22 patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 52 are in home isolation. Out of the total 102 active cases in Kargil district, 33 positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 69 are in home isolation.

On the other hand, the death toll due to the virus in J&K increased to 53 with an elderly person of Rajouri district dying in Jammu. 91 persons were tested positive till the afternoon in J&K.