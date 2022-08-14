Ladakh LG pays homage to victims of partition horrors

Describing the partition of the country in 1947 as traumatic, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur stressed the need to not only remember the partition horrors but also draw lessons from it so that such unpleasant incidents are not repeated in future.

Mathur was speaking at Leh Palace on Sunday after hoisting the national flag and paying homage to people who lost their lives during the partition on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also celebrated across Ladakh for the second consecutive day. Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, was among the guests present on the occasion.

The LG laid importance on the unity, harmony and brotherhood for a peaceful society. He appreciated the people of Ladakh for observing the Har Ghar Tiranga and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with fervour.

The LG hoped to see that events during the partition are remembered so that the struggles and sacrifices of the people remain a collective memory in the people’s minds and also act as a binding force for the people to stay united.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, made an appeal to the people of Ladakh to celebrate the Independence Day and Republic Day with patriotic fervour and hoist the national flag at their homes. He also remembered the sacrifices and struggles of the people during the partition.

Earlier, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan, welcomed the guests and spoke about the evolution of the Indian national flag. Artists from Ladakh also performed during the event.

There was also a Tiranga march from Leh Palace to the Leh Main Market. The guests also performed a silent march from Leh Main Market to Eco-Park to pay homage to the sacrifices and struggles of the people during the partition on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Executive Councillors from LAHDC Leh- Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Ghulam Mehdi and Stanzin Chosphel; Councillors, Principal Secretaries- Dr Pawan Kotwal and Sanjeev Khirwar, Commissioner/Secretary, Saugat Biswas; Secretary Mehboob Ali Khan; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SSP Leh, PD Nitya; SSP Traffic, Mohammad Rafi Giri; government officials and students of JNV were present during the event.