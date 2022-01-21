Ladakh girls win national women ice hockey championship

Ladakh Women Ice Hockey team has won the 9th IHAI National Women Ice Hockey Championship, held at Kaza in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of six women ice hockey teams from Delhi, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, I.T.B.P. and Telangana participated in the National Championship.

UT Ladakh Women’s team won the Gold Medal. A total of 20 players from UT Ladakh participated and represented the UT in the championship.

The Championship was organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India”.

Lt. Governor, UT Ladakh, RK Mathur congratulated the team for winning the championship and bringing laurels to the UT of Ladakh.

Moreover, a group of 40 women players, 20 from Leh and 20 from Kargil also attended the 30 days Ice Hockey Developmental Camp at Kaza.