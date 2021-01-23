In minus 10 degrees Celsius the union territory (UT) of Ladakh is humming traditional sports of the cold desert region during the ongoing first-ever Winter Sports Festival in the Zanskar valley of the Kargil district.

The festival has jointly been organised by the ministry of sports & youth affairs and the tourism department of the UT.

Several NGOs have also joined the initiative to showcase the rich traditions, culture and ethnic food of Ladakh.

The activities are not confined to a single place and have been scattered throughout Ladakh. Union minister for youth and sports, Kiren Rijiju and the UT’s Lt. Governor RK Mathur formally inaugurated the winter conclave that will conclude on 30 January.

The festival is being organised by the Ladakh UT administration to promote picturesque Zanskar Valley as winter tourist destination. The main features of the 13-day festival are ice climbing, trekking on frozen Zanskar River, ice hockey, snow sculpture, archery and ethnic food festival.

Rijiju himself tried his hand on ice climbing in the frozen Padum valley.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Rigzin Samphel, chalked out a detailed programme in this connection.

It has been decided that keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation on mind, Ladakh Winter Conclave 2021 would be celebrated both online and offline in Leh and Kargil districts.

The festival started with the ‘Chadar Trek’ on the frozen Zanskar river with vertical cliffs on both sides, the Chaddar Trek is the only means of travel to Zanskar in the bone-chilling Ladakh Winter.

To mark the festival, Ladakh is dotted with snow images of animals of local species– Ibex, Yak etc.

Ice hockey, snow climbing, horse riding, skiing etc are among the attractions of the winter conclave.

Rijiju and Ladakh’s MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal undertook ice climbing at Sheela village.

Horse riding which has been the only way of long-distance travel and is embedded deep in the history of Ladakh is also being exhibited. Rijiju himself took part in the event with a group of horse riders.

ThevHimalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF) in collaboration with VENUS Chiktan organized Ladakh’s ethnic Mamani Festival 2021 at Khardun Chiktan, Kargil. Initiative for organising the festival goes to Dr Sonam Wangchuk, Founder of Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation.

This year the celebration was special as it was held at the base of Chiktan’s historic and famous Razi Khar. Members of Muslim and Buddhist community from eight villages in Hagnis Hill Council Constituency of Shakar-Chiktan Block participated in the festival. Collectively they presented 35 traditional dishes including Thugpa, Popot (grain soup), Hrtsrap Khur (yeast bread), Markhur, Azoq (Skinn and Kabchey), Poli (pancakes made with buckwheat), curd, Suggoo (Kash or Pachae), Gangtur etc.

More than 700 participants are taking part in the winter conclave.