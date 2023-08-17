Ladakh BJP vice-president sacked

The Ladakh unit of BJP has sacked its vice-president Nazir Ahmad on the charge that he failed to clarify his position over his son eloping with a Buddhist girl.

In a communication, Phunchok Stanzin, Ladakh BJP President, said ample time was given to Nazir Ahmad to clarify his position on the sensitive issue but he did not respond.

“His son Manzoor Ahmad had eloped with a Buddhist girl and the incident was deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh as it had potential to hit communal harmony and unity among people of the region”, Stanzin said.