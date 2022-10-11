Ladakh Army Corps organises seminar on prevention of high altitude sickness

GOC of Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army has stressed upon the importance of knowing the unique health challenges posed by high altitude and their mitigation measures.

A defence spokesman said on Tuesday that a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on reappraisal of high altitude illness was conducted by Fire and Fury Corps.

The programme was attended by Director General Medical Services (Navy), Major General Medical, Head Quarters Northern Command and Medical Officers including specialists of all Commands and Services. A total of 27 outstation delegates and 70 local delegates attended the programme including civilian delegates.

The inaugural address was delivered by GOC, Fire and Fury Corps during which he stressed upon the importance of knowing the unique health challenges posed by high altitude and their mitigation measures.

The scientific sessions deliberated upon all aspects of high altitude physiology and illnesses with the aim of arriving at consensus guidelines on prevention and management of these disorders.

A compendium on prevention and care of High Altitude illnesses for use by Commanders at all levels was also released during the programme.