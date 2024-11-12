Labour Ministry meeting reviews status of pendency of industrial disputes

The Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) chaired a review meeting, in hybrid mode, to assess the functions and performance of field offices under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

The meeting was chaired by Sumita Dawra, Secretary, MoLE, and focussed on reviewing the status of pendency of industrial disputes, claim cases, reporting of inspection cases on Shram Suvidha Portal (SSP).

During the review meeting, the assessment of performance of Field Offices, State-wise, in terms of pendency of cases was done. Field offices with timely disposal of cases pertaining to industrial disputes and claims, besides low pendency of inspection reports, were appreciated; while those who lagged behind were directed to furnish reasons and take remedial steps accordingly.

Noting that industrial disputes require timely disposal, Secretary, MoLE took stock of pendency of industrial disputes cases from field officers, sought reasons for the same and issued directions for their expeditious disposal.

Highlighting that priority must be accorded to claim cases which are long pending, it was directed that field offices should function with proper planning, duly assessing factors causing pendency and taking prompt corrective steps alleviating the plight of workers.

At the meeting, Secretary, MoLE underscored the fact that reduction in number of industrial disputes is a good sign for improving the business environment of the country by making India an attractive destination for investment, which in turn will create more growth and employment opportunities for our demographic dividend, thus realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

It was further decided that the weekly progress of the field offices would be taken up.

Dawra also directed the officials to work in close coordination with each other with a team building spirit and towards ensuring the labour welfare.