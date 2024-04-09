Kuldip Narayan assumes charge as MD of NCRTC

Kuldip Narayan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, has assumed additional charge as Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Narayan has been associated with the NCRTC as a Government Nominee Director from December 2022, a spokesperson of the NCRTC said on Tuesday.

Narayan is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT, Kanpur.

At MoHUA, he is looking after its flagship programme, Housing for All / Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). He is also serving as a Nominee Official Director in the National Housing Bank (NHB) and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Earlier, he has served as the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, Chhapra, Munger, and Madhubani districts in Bihar.

Narayan also held the charge of Chairman of Bihar State Bridge Corporation; MD of Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Ltd; MD of Bihar State Water Board and Patna Municipal Commissioner.

IIT-Kanpur conferred the Satyendra Dubey Memorial Award in 2015 for his efforts to promote probity and transparency in public service and exemplary dedication to maintaining the highest professional integrity in upholding human values.

NCRTC, a joint venture of Govt of India and the States of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is mandated to implement the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the National Capital Region, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

At present, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North having eight stations of India’s first RRTS corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, is operational.

The construction is advancing swiftly on the remaining sections, and the entire 82-km long corridor is scheduled to be operational by June 2025.