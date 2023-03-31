Telangana Industry Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao has demanded that the BJP led NDA government at the Centre must apologise to the nation for skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. The Minister called upon the public to reject the BJP government since it was the only way to stop the looting by the Central government and reduce oil prices.

In an open letter to the Centre, Rao slammed the Centre and accused the NDA government of looting and deceiving the public by citing international crude oil prices. “In 2013 when the cost of crude oil for a barrel was $110, the cost of one litre of petrol was Rs 76. Now when the cost of a single crude oil barrel is $ 66, the cost of one litre of petrol is Rs 110,” said Rao.

He pointed out that the Modi Government was fleecing the middle class in order to help certain corporate houses. “It is due to the 45 per cent hike in fuel prices that all essential commodities have become costlier,” he said, adding that the state government was forced to increase transport charges and the public transport system was at the brink of crisis due to the steep increase in fuel prices.

He also said that inflation was at an all time high in 45 years because of the failure of the Centre. The Minister also accused the Centre of hiding the fact that it was importing Russian crude oil, refining it and selling the refined oil to other nations. Hence the Centre reduced windfall taxes on fuel to benefit certain corporate houses, he alleged.

Rao also questioned why the “inefficient” Central government was unable to reduce the cost of LPG even though it is under the purview of GST. He wondered how bringing fuel under GST will lead to reduction of prices when the same did not happen in case of LPG. He accused the BJP of derailing the discussion on fuel prices in the Parliament.

Earlier in the day Rao also expressed his disappointment after Union Ministers clarified in the Parliament yesterday that there would be no turmeric board at Nizamabad or rail coach factory at Kazipet as promised earlier.