KTR questions governor’s right to reject nomination of MLCs

BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisa Soundararajan for her decision to reject the nomination of two BRS leaders, Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana, as MLCs under the governor’s quota deeming them as “unfit”.

Questioning her appointment as governor, he said, “If these two are unfit, how was the BJP president of Tamil Nadu considered fit to be the governor of Telangana?”

He further said that it was within the rights of the government to nominate such candidates as MLCs, adding, “As Modiji himself is autocratic, his agents, governors, are also undemocratic.”

Calling the post of governor a colonial relic, KTR called for its abolition altogether.