KTR promises job, house to wife of Jaipur-Mumbai Express victim

Condemning the incident on Jaipur-Mumbai Express train, Telangana Industry Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao today promised to provide a job to the widow, a two-bedroom house and fixed deposits of Rs 2 lakh each for the three daughters of Syed Saifuddin, who was killed by RPF Constable Chetan Singh.

Rao immediately agreed to provide a government job to the widow and a two-bed room house after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue on the floor of the Telangana Assembly. He said that he is yet to speak to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and so could not assure them of any monetary help on behalf of the state government but promised to extend a helping hand from the BRS party. Syed Saifuddin was buried at Bidar in Karnataka but his family resides at Bazarghat in Nampally.

Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the incident of Jaipur-Mumbai Express while speaking on increasing incidents of hate across the country. Saifuddin, who worked in a small mobile shop, had three daughters aged six years, three and a half and six months respectively. He requested the government that Anjum Shaheen, the widow who has studied till the Intermediate be given a government job, a two-bedroom flat as well as some financial assistance.

“This will send a good message to the masses that under this government, we will not allow religious sectarianism to proliferate or allow those who are dividing Hindus and Muslims on the basis of hate,” said Owaisi.

Responding to the plea, KT Rama Rao said they will provide her a job in either the government or government agencies and a house under the 2 BHK scheme and promised to issue the government order by tomorrow.

“On behalf of the BRS party, we will set up fixed deposits of Rs 2 lakh for each of his daughters and we hope that the AIMIM will also come forward and contribute something and the government will also come up with something,” said Rao.

“Politics on the basis of religion is a condemnable act. This is not good for anyone, not even for our future generations. We hope that wisdom will prevail. This country will come to its senses. This city and our state will continue to remain in the hands of a gentleman like KCR who has ensured communal harmony thoroughly,” he said.