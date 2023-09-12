KTR dismisses talk of ‘one nation one election’ as a gimmick

BRS working president and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dismissed the talk of “one nation one election” as a cheap political gimmick resorted to by the BJP after its failure to fulfill the promises made to the people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao has, however, claimed that whether Parliament and state Assembly elections are held together or separately the BRS will come back to power with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao retaining his chair.

He further claimed that even surveys conducted by the Opposition showed that the BRS was returning to power. On the other hand, the BJP failed to win any of the five states and hence was using diversionary tactics like one nation-one election and Bharat and India.

He dismissed the meetings of INDIA allies as “tea parties”.

The BRS leader also dismissed the Special Session of Parliament as a “stunt” by the NDA Government to showcase the new Parliament building. Incidentally, he has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Party to decide on a strategy for its MPs on the eve of the special session.

The minister lashed out at the Opposition Congress and the BJP for bringing in people like KVP Ramchander Reddy, YS Sharmila and N Kiran Kumar Reddy who had opposed the formation of Telangana. While Congress chief Revanth Reddy and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy were the faces the show was being run by the Delhi leadership. While YS Sharmila is keen to merge her YSRTP with the Congress, N Kiran Kumar Reddy who was also with the Congress in the past is currently with the BJP.

“Congress created mayhem and communal riots to change its chief ministers. The party threw footwear at their own party leaders like PV Narasimha Rao – the pride of Telugu people. The people will have to decide if they want the slaves of Delhi or the son of Telangana,” said Rao.

He also accused BJP MPs of failure to secure funds or projects for Telangana adding that the BJP was a disaster for the country.

The minister refused to comment on the arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh saying that it was not their headache.