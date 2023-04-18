KTR cites Hyderabad’s example to comment on UP’s law and order

While taking a dig at governance in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao said Hyderabad was a no-nonsense city that does not tolerate hatred or violence and was tough when it comes to law and order issues.

The minister was making a fervent sales pitch for the city at the inauguration of the permanent office of Citco at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City trying to convince Jay Pellar the head of Fund Services of the company to make it the second largest office in the world.

Rao began by saying Hyderabad was a melting pot of diverse people and culture. “The city is a melting pot which invites, which assimilates, welcoming anybody from any part of India. Anybody who comes into this city within a matter of no time starts feeling at home,” said the minister.

He then went on to add: “It is a no-nonsense city. We don’t tolerate any kind of hatred, violence any kind of nonsense with respect to law and order – very, very tough and stern when it comes to dealing with such issues.”

He reminded the gathering that the city has grown at a tremendous pace since Telangana achieved statehood. According to the minister the number of employees in the technological sector in the city has grown from 3.23 lakh to 10 lakh in the past nine years.

He reminded his audience that Hyderabad was home to the largest campus of Amazon and also the second largest home to Microsoft, Meta, Google, Uber, Qualcomm and so on. And then he urged them to make Hyderabadi Citco’s second largest headquarters in the world.

Before signing off, the minister wanted to know if there was anybody from UP in the audience. When only one hand went up he quipped in a light hearted fashion, “How did he let you go? Tell Yogi we are taking really good care of you.”

In the past, a few election campaigns in Telangana UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been a star campaigner for BJP who often harped on how Hyderabad’s name would be changed to Bhagyanagar and how Telangana would be transformed into another UP if BJP comes to power. With the recent spate of encounters and killings in UP hogging the headlines, the BRS leader found a chance to hit back at Yogi Adityanath’s governance.