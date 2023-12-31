KTR attributes BRS defeat to fake propaganda

Accusing the Congress of unleashing fake propaganda against the previous BRS government former minister KT Rama Rao today attributed their electoral defeat to the YouTube channels which helped to spread the fake narrative among the electorate.

On the last day of the year which saw BRS suffering a shock defeat, party’s working president KT Rama Rao took to social media platform ‘X’ and wrote “Lots of interesting feedback and observations I’ve been getting post election results. The best one thus far; instead of setting up 32 government medical colleges KCR garu should’ve set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda. Agree with this observation to an extent.”

Even after the electoral defeat, the new Congress government cornered the previous regime in the Assembly presenting two White Papers – one on finances and the other on energy department, both of which presented KCR’s regime as one which had left the state debt ridden due to wasteful expenditure. Moreover the sagging pillars of Kaleshwaram project has certainly not helped the BRS before elections. Recently, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had attacked KCR for buying 22 bullet proof Toyota Land Cruisers at Rs 3 crore each for his own convoy. Reddy had sarcastically cited it as an instance of asset creation by the KCR government.

KTR was trolled by Congress supporters and other netizens for misgovernance and failing to read the writing on the wall following his statement. Many reminded him that BRS had a huge social media team almost like the BJP. They also reminded him that KTR himself had tried to spread a fake letter purportedly written to Foxconn to withdraw their investment in Telangana and opt for Karnataka. Even when the letter turned out to be fake, the BRS leader never apologised or withdrew his statement. Recently, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had slammed KTR on social media for sharing a video which was found to be an edited one. Calling the BRS the B team of BJP, he had said that the saffron party edited videos to show the Congress in poor light and BRS helped to spread the lie.