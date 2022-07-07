K’taka violence: Bagalkot tense after 3 stabbed; 18 arrested

Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the stabbing of three men and the violence that followed in Kerur town of the district.

SP Bagalkot The event, according to Jayaprakash, who is in the town to monitor the situation, occurred amid long-standing animosity and joking, he said on Thursday. Additionally, he has asked people not to share controversial content on social media.

15 other suspects are the target of a manhunt for their role in the incident. According to SP Jayaprakash, four charges have been filed in relation to the event, and police have apprehended suspects from both sides.

Six motorcycles were destroyed in the violence, while a bike and a cart were set on fire. He stated that the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) has five platoons stationed in the town to uphold law and order.

The district government has proclaimed vacations for the educational institutions and has tightened prohibitory measures till Friday night in the town.

In Kerur town, Arun Kattimani, the district secretary of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, and two of his companions were going toward the bus stop when a group of miscreants riding bikes from behind suddenly stabbed Arun in the back.

Additionally, an iron rod was used to strike him in the head. The criminals also stabbed his buddies.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be serious.

The agitated crowd torched a shop in vegetable market, damaged bikes and many vegetable carts.

Further investigation is on.

(with inputs from IANS)