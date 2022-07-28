K’taka govt calls off first anniversary celebrations over BJP youth leader murder

The Karnataka government has called off its first anniversary celebrations at Vidhana Soudha and Janotsava in Doddaballapur due to the protests against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettary in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a press conference announced, “I took the decision on seeing the plight of slain leader’s family. My conscience did not permit me to go ahead with celebrations after seeing the grieving mother and wife. This is not for fear of backlash. I have done it with a clean heart.”

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the chief minister with State Party President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other cabinet colleagues.

Bommai said in place of celebrations, he will address a press conference.

“The innocent BJP worker’s murder was part of a conspiracy. It is inhuman and condemnable. Instead of words, there is outrage in our minds. Especially few months after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder this incident had happened which is a concern,” said Bommai.

He added, “We will all go and pay respects to the bereaved family. The BJP President’s gesture of visiting the spot is commendable.”

“The pictures of the grieving family, mother bothered me,” he added.

“I apologise to the lakhs of workers who were all set to attend the massive convention planned at Doddaballapur, the neighbouring town of Bengaluru. It was a platform to exhibit the party’s strength in the surrounding districts. However, as per my conscience I have cancelled celebrations,” he said.