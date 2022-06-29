K’taka coastal town Bhatkal tense over Urdu sign board on Civic agency building

Tension gripped Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district after Kannada activists objected to the Urdu sign board in the civic agency building in the town.

Urdu being used underneath Kannada and English on the Bhatkal Municipal Council building has drawn the ire of pro-Kannada campaigners, who have issued a three-day ultimatum for its removal.

The Urdu language will be displayed underneath Kannada on name boards for settlements in the town, according to a resolution made by the Bhatkal Municipal Council. The Municipal Council building’s name board has Urdu written underneath it by the administration.

Organisations in the Kannada language protested the action on Tuesday. They attempted to join the Municipal Council as well. The local police arrived on the scene right away and, after much effort, managed to disperse the mob.

Since everyone is familiar with Kannada, pro-Kannada protesters said that an Urdu signboard is unnecessary. However, there are many minorities in Bhatkal town, and a significant crowd assembled to support the Urdu sign board.

The Bhatkal Municipal Corporation is attempting to display Urdu on the name board of the Municipal Council for the second time. After earlier encountering a strong objections, the Urdu language signboard was removed.

Bhatkal is a sensitive town which has made international headlines after few of the youth joined ISIS. The town is constantly under the radar of Indian intelligence agencies. Considering the sensitivity of the matter and district authorities have tightened up security measures in the town.

(with inputs from IANS)