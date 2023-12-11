Kolkata stands out as safest city for women, TMC’s Abir Ranjan Biswas tells Rajya Sabha

Abir Ranjan Biswas, the Trinamool Congress member of the Rajya Sabha, on Monday said the issue of women’s safety has become paramount in the country as a staggering 4,45,256 cases of crimes were committed against women in 2022, according to the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

Making a zero hour submission in the Upper House, he said the data showed 51 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed on crimes against women every hour during the last year.

“While the data underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat gender-based crimes, it is noteworthy that Kolkata stands out as the safety city in the country. This distinction highlights the effectiveness of local initiatives and law enforcement efforts in creating a secure environment for women,” he said.

“To further enhance women’s safety nationwide, it is crucial for policymakers to analyse successful models, like that of Kolkata, and replicate best practices in other regions. This may include increased police presence, community engagement programmes, and leveraging technology for rapid response to incidents,” Biswas said.

The Trinamool Congress member said, “The alarming statistics underscore the responsibility of both law enforcement agencies, and roping in and engaging the community to work collaboratively in creating a society where women can live without fear.”

“It is essential to prioritise and invest in women’s safety, ensuring that every city and region becomes a safe haven for women to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress,” he said.