Kolkata doctor rape-murder: HC orders ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College to go on long leave

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to go on long leave following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution.

The court’s directive comes after Dr. Ghosh faced severe criticism for his handling of the incident and alleged remarks perceived as victim-blaming.

Dr. Ghosh, who resigned from his position on Monday, saying the victim was “like my daughter,” was reappointed within 24 hours as the Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

During the hearing of a clutch of petitions, a division bench led by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam expressed deep concern over Dr. Ghosh’s actions and the state government’s response to the tragedy.

The bench questioned the apparent lack of empathy displayed by the former principal and criticized the swift reappointment.

“The Principal is the guardian of all doctors working there… if he doesn’t show any empathy, who will show? He should be at home, not working anywhere…” the court observed, highlighting the moral responsibility that comes with such a position.

“How did he step down and then be rewarded with another responsibility?” the HC asked.

The court further rebuked the authorities, saying “No man is above the law.”

It also questioned the rationale behind Dr. Ghosh’s swift reappointment and demanded transparency regarding his resignation.

“If the principal stepped down owing ‘moral responsibility’, (it is) rather serious that he is rewarded, within 12 hours, with another appointment. This Principal will not function… let him go on long leave. Otherwise, we pass an order,” the court stated.

The bench further instructed the state police to submit its case diary by 2 pm and ordered Dr. Ghosh’s resignation letter to be filed for review.

The court also questioned the state’s apparent protection of Dr. Ghosh, stating, “…why do you protect (him)? Let him tell the truth… something is missing here.”

The traine doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday evening. She was brutally tortured and raped before being killed.

Her autopsy report revealed she was subjected to severe physical assault before her death.

The assailant reportedly struck her with such force that her spectacles shattered, with glass shards reportedly piercing her eyes. This was the reason why her eyes were bleeding.

Additionally, the report indicates that the victim suffered multiple cuts on her hands and face, suggesting a desperate struggle.

The report also contained deeply disturbing details, revealing that the victim suffered a severe injury to her private parts, indicative of what has been described as “perverted sexuality” and “genital torture.”