Kochi set to be the next ship-building hub of India: PM Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated three major infrastructure projects in Kerala’s Kochi.

The projects included the New Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, the Prime Minister highlighted the new infrastructure initiatives and said that his government is working towards increasing the coastal capacity of coastal cities like Kochi.

Asserting that Kochi is set to be the next ship building hub of the nation, Modi said, “We are making efforts to increase the capacity of ports, to build and strengthen port infrastructure and to increase connectivity of ports through initiatives like the Sagarmala Pariyojana.”

He further said that India is becoming the centre of global trade, and soon “we will see Kochi growing to be on the epitome of this.”

Earlier in the day, prime minister also offered prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple during the visit.

“A few days ago while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, I was talking about four temples related to Ramayana in Kerala. I am fortunate to offer prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple just before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya,” he said.

Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

Sharing photos of his temple visit on ‘X’, Modi said that the divine energy of the temple is immeasurable and that he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all the Indians.