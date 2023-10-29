Kochi native surrenders before police, says he is behind Kalamassery explosions

Hours after the explosions at Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery, a man has surrendered at a police station, claiming that he is behind the blasts that took the life of an unidentified woman and injured several others.

Dominic Martin, a Kochi native, surrendered himself before the Kodakara police station in Thrissur district. He has claimed responsibility for the bomb blasts and is currently undergoing detailed interrogation under police custody.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly released by a person has surfaced on Facebook, confessing to the Kalamassery explosions. In the video, it can be heard that he was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was not happy with the sect’s activities.

