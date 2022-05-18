Khattar visits martyr Nishan Singh’s family, conveys his condolences

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, visited the residence of martyr Nishan Singh in village Bhavdeen, Sirsa district to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

Nishan Singh, 26, who had joined the Indian Army about five years ago, was a 19 Rashtriya Rifles jawan and was posted in South Kashmir’s Anantnag. He was shot dead while fighting with terrorists in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday evening. His family consists of his mother, father, younger brother, and three sisters, one of whom is married.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the martyr, the CM said the state and village of Shaheed Nishan Singh are proud of him who has made the supreme sacrifice for the sake of his country.

“Shaheed Nishan Singh,” Khattar said, “had shown exceptional bravery while fighting the terrorists. It is only because of such brave soldiers that today we feel completely safe in our country.”

The CM said even though his death is an irreparable loss to the nation, the bravery with which he has laid down his life for the country is a matter of pride for all of us. The state government is with the family of martyr Nishan Singh in every way and we bow to the supreme sacrifice made by this martyr, he said.

The CM announced the naming of a government school in the village after Shaheed Nishan Singh and a government job for a member of the family as per rules.